White Torture
Sunday, November 12, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Screening
IEC
Roxie Theater
3125 16th St.
San Francisco, Ca.
3125 16th St.
San Francisco, Ca.
Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian revolutionary who has been advocating for human rights in Iran for over 30 years, and she has refused to be silenced within Iran in spite of constant imprisonment. Her consistent resistance has recently seen Mohammadi win the Nobel Peace Prize after publishing White Torture. In this book, she shares the accounts of 14 women prisoners
from inside Iran’s notorious Evin Prison. Mohammadi has recently turned this book into a gripping documentary by the same name which, according to one interview, “the Iranian authorities don’t want you to watch, as “White Torture” brings to light exactly what “cannot be seen.”
On Monday, November 6, Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike.
