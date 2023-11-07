From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Poetry for Haiti, a benefit for the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Location Details:
St. John's Presbyterian Church, Fireside Room
2727 College Avenue [entrance on Garber Street]
Berkeley
Readings followed by Open Mic with
Avotcja
Dennis Bernstein
devorah major
Suggested tax deductible donation: $10-$50 no one turned away for lack of funds
Haiti Emergency Relief Fund gives concrete aid to Haiti’s democratic movement and grassroots community groups organizing to meet Haitians’ needs directly. See http://haitiemergencyrelief.org
Co-sponsored by Haiti Action Committee, Ecumenical Peace Institute/CALC, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, St. John’s Presbyterian Church Peace and Justice Commission
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
