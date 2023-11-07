Shut it Down for Palestine

Date:

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz

SHUT IT DOWN FOR PALESTINE

Thursday, November 9th

10 AM-5 PM

Base of Campus



Walk out of school and work and join us. As a genocide unfolds before our eyes and as our government funnels our money directly into taking Palestinian lives, we cannot look away. No back to normal, NO BUSINESS AS USUAL.



We’ll be doing educational discussions and presentations, art, a vigil & ofrenda, and more.

BRING YOUR FRIENDS. COME EARLY AND BE THERE AS LONG AS YOU CAN. SEE YOU THERE.



UNTIL RETURN AND LIBERATION