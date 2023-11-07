From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Shut it Down for Palestine
Date:
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz
SHUT IT DOWN FOR PALESTINE
Thursday, November 9th
10 AM-5 PM
Base of Campus
Walk out of school and work and join us. As a genocide unfolds before our eyes and as our government funnels our money directly into taking Palestinian lives, we cannot look away. No back to normal, NO BUSINESS AS USUAL.
We’ll be doing educational discussions and presentations, art, a vigil & ofrenda, and more.
BRING YOUR FRIENDS. COME EARLY AND BE THERE AS LONG AS YOU CAN. SEE YOU THERE.
UNTIL RETURN AND LIBERATION
Thursday, November 9th
10 AM-5 PM
Base of Campus
Walk out of school and work and join us. As a genocide unfolds before our eyes and as our government funnels our money directly into taking Palestinian lives, we cannot look away. No back to normal, NO BUSINESS AS USUAL.
We’ll be doing educational discussions and presentations, art, a vigil & ofrenda, and more.
BRING YOUR FRIENDS. COME EARLY AND BE THERE AS LONG AS YOU CAN. SEE YOU THERE.
UNTIL RETURN AND LIBERATION
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CzVQRVQrVtT/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 10:02AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network