Date:

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Oppose the Genocidal War on Gaza! Solidarity with the Palestinian People!

This war is a U.S. war — armed, paid for, and backed up by the U.S. government. Our solidarity lies in building a movement here as part of a worldwide resistance. Join us for a discussion with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch about the situation in Gaza.



Zeiad is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank. Zeiad is the Executive Director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance (mecaforpeace.org), a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. He is the co-founder of the Ibdaa Cultural Center in Dheisheh, among many other activities. Zeiad maintains contact with people in Gaza and other areas of Palestine on a daily basis, when possible. He will share his perspectives and give us insights into the situation in Palestine today.