Palestine U.S.

Online Townhall: Oppose the Genocidal War on Gaza! Solidarity with the Palestinian People!

Date:
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Join on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09

Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

+16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Oppose the Genocidal War on Gaza! Solidarity with the Palestinian People!
This war is a U.S. war — armed, paid for, and backed up by the U.S. government. Our solidarity lies in building a movement here as part of a worldwide resistance. Join us for a discussion with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch about the situation in Gaza.

Zeiad is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank. Zeiad is the Executive Director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance (mecaforpeace.org), a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. He is the co-founder of the Ibdaa Cultural Center in Dheisheh, among many other activities. Zeiad maintains contact with people in Gaza and other areas of Palestine on a daily basis, when possible. He will share his perspectives and give us insights into the situation in Palestine today.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 9:41AM
