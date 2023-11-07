From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Online Townhall: Oppose the Genocidal War on Gaza! Solidarity with the Palestinian People!
Date:
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Join on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09
Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
+16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09
Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
+16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Oppose the Genocidal War on Gaza! Solidarity with the Palestinian People!
This war is a U.S. war — armed, paid for, and backed up by the U.S. government. Our solidarity lies in building a movement here as part of a worldwide resistance. Join us for a discussion with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch about the situation in Gaza.
Zeiad is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank. Zeiad is the Executive Director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance (mecaforpeace.org), a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. He is the co-founder of the Ibdaa Cultural Center in Dheisheh, among many other activities. Zeiad maintains contact with people in Gaza and other areas of Palestine on a daily basis, when possible. He will share his perspectives and give us insights into the situation in Palestine today.
This war is a U.S. war — armed, paid for, and backed up by the U.S. government. Our solidarity lies in building a movement here as part of a worldwide resistance. Join us for a discussion with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch about the situation in Gaza.
Zeiad is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the West Bank. Zeiad is the Executive Director of the Middle East Children’s Alliance (mecaforpeace.org), a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. He is the co-founder of the Ibdaa Cultural Center in Dheisheh, among many other activities. Zeiad maintains contact with people in Gaza and other areas of Palestine on a daily basis, when possible. He will share his perspectives and give us insights into the situation in Palestine today.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 9:41AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network