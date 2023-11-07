From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Date:
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-6078
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Thursday, November 23, 2023, 11 AM - 3 PM
THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNER
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz
Free to attend / Live Entertainment / Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cranberry sauce,
sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes & gravy, salad, vegetarian options & pie.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and experiences and celebrate the holiday spirit.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & holiday decorations.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
VOLUNTEERS SIGN UP: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
DONATIONS can be made on line at: https://gofund.me/af57f069
Or send checks made out to: Veterans For Peace or VFP, P.O. Box 865, Santa Cruz, CA 95061
The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of homelessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For more than 30 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided a hot, delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. This year, Veterans For Peace, the Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees and Friends of Thanksgiving are hosting the Veterans Community Thanksgiving Dinner, prepared by local chefs, with decorations by the Girl Scouts and live entertainment by local musicians. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or money to support the meal. Your generous donations will help turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.
SPONSORS:
Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Friends of Thanksgiving & YOU!
Happy Holidays and Thank You from the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving!
For more information call: (831) 466-6078
For more information: https://gofund.me/af57f069
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 3:32AM
