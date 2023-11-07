The Howard Zinn Book Fair is back! After a three year hiatus one of the Bay Area's biggest left events will be back at the Mission Campus of City College at 1125 Valencia Street on Sunday, December 3 from 10am - 6pm.A few friends who were fans of Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States" first put the fair together in 2014 and this year it will feature close to 70 author panels with discussions on a wide variety of social justice issues in a broad range of areas including: climate change, racism, labor, LGBTQA+, feminism, housing, radical politics, education, sexuality, immigration, the arts and a lot more.We also provide tables for over 60 small presses and community groups for them to sell books and artwork, and promote their causes.Some of this year's panelists include: Sonali Kolhatkar, Rebecca Solnit, Kim Stanley Robinson, Devorah Major, Robin D. G. Kelley, Zein El-Amine, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Peter Linebaugh and many, many more!Here is the introductory blurb from our website and below is a link to see details of panel discussions, vendors and plenty of useful info:The Howard Zinn Book Fair is an annual celebration of People’s History, past present and future. We bring together authors, readers, organizers and community members to debate and discuss strategies for a better world. This year’s Book Fair will be held on Sunday, December 3rd at the Mission Campus of City College of San Francisco. We organize this event in an era of attacks on memory. We organize against historical amnesia.The fair is free and completely organized by volunteers and funded via donations so please make a contribution if you can.Please spread this info widely to all your pals and be sure to mark Dec. 3 on your calendar!