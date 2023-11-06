top
Palestine U.S.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Munitions Production at Boeing Plant in St. Charles, MO

by repost
Mon, Nov 6, 2023 3:29PM
In Missouri, the first Boeing shift was largely shut down as were all deliveries and contractors for the day.
sm_stcharles-missouri-boeing_gaza_stlouisdispatch.webp
original image (1778x1165)
ST. CHARLES — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the Boeing facility here, preventing workers from entering the site for a few hours Monday morning, as they called for a ceasefire and criticized the company for supplying weapons to Israel.

About 75 people gathered at the Boeing gate on Third Street chanting, drumming and dancing. Organizers said some were with the anti-war group Dissenters, while others came from the St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee and Resist STL.

Rose Tang, a youth organizer with Dissenters, said the protesters at the facility Monday are part of a coalition of groups from across the Midwest.

“We, along with millions of people in the world, have been calling for a ceasefire for weeks,” Tang said. “We’re here, again, demanding a ceasefire.”

The group stood in front of the gate into the Boeing site, some holding banners. Seven people stretched across the lanes holding up a black, cloth banner covered in names handwritten in small, white letters. Tang said the names belong to Palestinian children who have died.

Full story at:

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/metro/gates-at-boeing-reopened-after-pro-palestinian-demonstrators-rally-at-plant-in-st-charles/article_30a0990c-7cb8-11ee-9f2c-6f120d142681.html


Also, see ridiculous international coverage of "pro-Palestine mobs" in Tacoma, St. Charles, and New York City today at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12716109/pro-Palestine-Israel-Washington-Tacoma-St-Charles-Missouri.html.
§Boeing Arms Genocide
by repost
Mon, Nov 6, 2023 3:29PM
stcharles-missouri-boeing_gaza_stlouisdispatch.avif
