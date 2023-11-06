Demilitarize the Planet

Date:

Friday, November 10, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

RLB

Location Details:

The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd. at Webster near Japantown in San Francisco

In observing Veterans Day on Friday, join the Revolutionary Love Brigade and friends in calling for an end to War. Reclaim Armistice Day! We will be hanging banners and Palestinian flags, holding signs and chalking messages of peace on the bridge.

Ceasefire Now

Demilitarize the Planet

Peace

Justice

Stop the War on the Poor

Hate Has No Home Here

End War