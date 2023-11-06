top
San Francisco Anti-War

Demilitarize the Planet

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 10, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
RLB
Location Details:
The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd. at Webster near Japantown in San Francisco
In observing Veterans Day on Friday, join the Revolutionary Love Brigade and friends in calling for an end to War. Reclaim Armistice Day! We will be hanging banners and Palestinian flags, holding signs and chalking messages of peace on the bridge.
Ceasefire Now
Demilitarize the Planet
Peace
Justice
Stop the War on the Poor
Hate Has No Home Here
End War
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 9:45AM
