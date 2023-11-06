From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Demilitarize the Planet
Friday, November 10, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Other
RLB
The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd. at Webster near Japantown in San Francisco
In observing Veterans Day on Friday, join the Revolutionary Love Brigade and friends in calling for an end to War. Reclaim Armistice Day! We will be hanging banners and Palestinian flags, holding signs and chalking messages of peace on the bridge.
Ceasefire Now
Demilitarize the Planet
Peace
Justice
Stop the War on the Poor
Hate Has No Home Here
End War
