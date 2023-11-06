top
Palestine South Bay

Gaza-Israel Conflict: Context and Root Causes

sm_flyer_-_gaza-israel_conflict_panel_1_-_sjpjc_-_20231109.jpg
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
The current conflict between Israel and Hamas is routinely being portrayed by U.S. government officials and Western corporate media as if this war started without reason on October 7th. The conflict actually goes back for a century. Without addressing the root causes of the conflict and the context of prior long-term violations of international humanitarian law and intentional ethnic cleansing, the Israel-Palestine conflict seems intractable.

Yet the U.S. Government is the sole power in the world that has the leverage on Israel and the Palestinians to address the root causes, bring about an immediate ceasefire, and force the warring parties to working towards a two-state or one-state democratic solution. In large measure, the U.S. is ultimately responsible for blocking any viable solution, so we have a special responsibility to bring about a just peace.

We will discuss a variety of ways people can take action to move elected officials and governments to change their stances and act responsibly!

Panelists:
Wendy Greenfield, Jewish Voice for Peace (South Bay Chapter), who started her lifelong social justice activism with the United Farm Workers.
Salem Ajluni, Palestinian-American, former UN economist resident in Gaza, Board Member of Human Agenda.
Donna Wallach, Jewish American activist who has lived in Israel for many years, entered Gaza multiple times, and participated in the first Free Gaza boats in 2008.
Sharat G. Lin, political economist who visited Gaza multiple times, board member of the San José Peace & Justice Center, Initiative for Equality, Human Agenda.

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Please wear a mask

Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 12:08AM
