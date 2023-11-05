Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk

Friday, November 24, 2023

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Vigil/Ritual

Save The Shellmounds

March from

West Berkeley Shellmound

(at 1900 Fourth St. Berkeley.

From Downtown Berkeley BART

take the 51B bus to AMTRAK station)

to Shellmound St. in

Emmeryville

Shellmound 2 Shellmound

Past, Present, & Future

Friday, November 24th

3 mile prayer walk from the West Berkeley Shellmound to the Emeryville Shellmound.



Come join us and walk!

Print out the attached flyer and put up on message boards at campuses, bookstore windows, cafés, library, smoke shops, herb shops, music shops, clothing shops, bus stops, restaurants, etc. It would really help!

Thank You!!

See You There!!!

