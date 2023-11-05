top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk

sm_shellmound_march.jpg
original image (740x745)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Save The Shellmounds
Email:
Location Details:
March from
West Berkeley Shellmound
(at 1900 Fourth St. Berkeley.
From Downtown Berkeley BART
take the 51B bus to AMTRAK station)
to Shellmound St. in
Emmeryville
Shellmound 2 Shellmound
Past, Present, & Future
Friday, November 24th
3 mile prayer walk from the West Berkeley Shellmound to the Emeryville Shellmound.

Come join us and walk!
Print out the attached flyer and put up on message boards at campuses, bookstore windows, cafés, library, smoke shops, herb shops, music shops, clothing shops, bus stops, restaurants, etc. It would really help!
Thank You!!
See You There!!!
For more information: http://SaveTheShellmound.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 5, 2023 7:33PM
