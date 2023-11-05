top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Brook Thompson on Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Tuesday, November 07, 2023
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Speaker
San Francisco Public Library
415-557-4400
San Francisco Main Library, Environmental Center Exhibit Space, 5th Fl
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Brook Thompson (Yurok and Karuk) speaks on her top 10 books on Traditional Ecological Knowledge. The books range from titles aimed at children, teens and adults.

Brook Thompson is a PhD Student at UC Santa Cruz in the Environmental Studies program. Thompson's Ph.D. is focused on how Indigenous Knowledge can be better implemented to into California water policy, Spring vs fall Chinook Salmon nutrition in the Klamath River, and how non-tribal organizations can better work with tribes on restoration projects. Thompson's goal is to bring together water rights and Native American knowledge through engineering, public policy, and social action.

For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/11/07/speaker...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 5, 2023 10:28AM
