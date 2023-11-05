From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Brook Thompson on Traditional Ecological Knowledge
Date:
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Environmental Center Exhibit Space, 5th Fl
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Brook Thompson (Yurok and Karuk) speaks on her top 10 books on Traditional Ecological Knowledge. The books range from titles aimed at children, teens and adults.
Brook Thompson is a PhD Student at UC Santa Cruz in the Environmental Studies program. Thompson's Ph.D. is focused on how Indigenous Knowledge can be better implemented to into California water policy, Spring vs fall Chinook Salmon nutrition in the Klamath River, and how non-tribal organizations can better work with tribes on restoration projects. Thompson's goal is to bring together water rights and Native American knowledge through engineering, public policy, and social action.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/11/07/speaker...
