Brook Thompson on Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Date:

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Environmental Center Exhibit Space, 5th Fl

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Brook Thompson (Yurok and Karuk) speaks on her top 10 books on Traditional Ecological Knowledge. The books range from titles aimed at children, teens and adults.



Brook Thompson is a PhD Student at UC Santa Cruz in the Environmental Studies program. Thompson's Ph.D. is focused on how Indigenous Knowledge can be better implemented to into California water policy, Spring vs fall Chinook Salmon nutrition in the Klamath River, and how non-tribal organizations can better work with tribes on restoration projects. Thompson's goal is to bring together water rights and Native American knowledge through engineering, public policy, and social action.



Free