From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions: Building Solidarity with Palestine
Date:
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
YouTube
Join leading Palestine solidarity activists for a discussion of the role of BDS in solidarity with Palestine.
Israel’s attack on the 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip has been described by genocide scholars, international law experts and UN officials as “a textbook case of genocide.” Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed thousands, including over 3,500 children, and destroyed entire neighborhoods, leaving over one million Palestinians displaced. In parallel, Palestinians are being dehumanized and Palestine solidarity is being targeted internationally. It is crucial for all people of conscience to find practical ways to struggle against the root causes of the violence: oppression and injustice.
Launched in 2005, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is backed by Palestinian grassroots movements, unions, and political parties. BDS calls for an end to international state, corporate and institutional complicity in Israel’s regime of oppression so that Palestinians can enjoy their rights.
The BDS movement is inspired by the South African anti-apartheid struggle and the US Civil Rights movement, rooted in a century-old heritage of Palestinian popular resistance to settler colonialism and apartheid. BDS has taken the forms of worker strikes, mass demonstrations, public diplomacy, art, and education.
As we protest ongoing Israeli war crimes, we must also act to end our own government’s complicity in Israeli apartheid. BDS provides the means to exert meaningful material pressure on state and private actors complicit in Israel’s violence.
Read the Palestinian Civil Society Call for BDS: https://bdsmovement.net/call
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
============================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
=============================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
============================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
================================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
==================================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
==================================================================
WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) 16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
===============================================================
Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron, Starbucks, McDonalds, Disney
Israel’s attack on the 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip has been described by genocide scholars, international law experts and UN officials as “a textbook case of genocide.” Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed thousands, including over 3,500 children, and destroyed entire neighborhoods, leaving over one million Palestinians displaced. In parallel, Palestinians are being dehumanized and Palestine solidarity is being targeted internationally. It is crucial for all people of conscience to find practical ways to struggle against the root causes of the violence: oppression and injustice.
Launched in 2005, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is backed by Palestinian grassroots movements, unions, and political parties. BDS calls for an end to international state, corporate and institutional complicity in Israel’s regime of oppression so that Palestinians can enjoy their rights.
The BDS movement is inspired by the South African anti-apartheid struggle and the US Civil Rights movement, rooted in a century-old heritage of Palestinian popular resistance to settler colonialism and apartheid. BDS has taken the forms of worker strikes, mass demonstrations, public diplomacy, art, and education.
As we protest ongoing Israeli war crimes, we must also act to end our own government’s complicity in Israeli apartheid. BDS provides the means to exert meaningful material pressure on state and private actors complicit in Israel’s violence.
Read the Palestinian Civil Society Call for BDS: https://bdsmovement.net/call
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
============================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
=============================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
============================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
================================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
==================================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
==================================================================
WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) 16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
===============================================================
Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron, Starbucks, McDonalds, Disney
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArBdHIyPj5A
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 5, 2023 8:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network