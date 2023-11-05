top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Censored?! Viva Palestina!: Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

sm_codepink_congress_censored_viva_palestine.jpg
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join CODEPINK Congress as we uplift the voices of Palestinian resistance and expose those who seek to censor them. While the Israel lobby–AIPAC, the ADL, Democratic Majority for Israel– has long campaigned to vilify advocates for Palestinian human rights, attempts to censor, punish and cancel pro-Palestinian voices has taken on a new chilling dimension.

=================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel

White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza

Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/

Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

================================================================
EMAIL Congress:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire

https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
============================================================

ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT

=============================================================

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide

============================================================

SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y

================================================================

LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
==================================================================

READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine

==================================================================

WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) 16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU

===============================================================

Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron, Starbucks, McDonalds, Disney
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/110723
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 5, 2023 7:35AM
