Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Saturday November 4th of this climate action weekend, protesters from 350.org and supporters rallied and marched to the Novato Costco with a banner and signs to demonstrate their opposition to an additional large gas station in Marin County.
In April 2020, Costco Wholesale proposed to add a gas station adjacent to the existing Costco Wholesale store located in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. This was Costco’s second attempt to build a mega gas station next to its store. If approved and built, it would become the largest gas station in Marin County in 2024.
The project includes the construction of an approximately 10,000-square-foot canopy that will cover 14 fuel dispensers that accommodate 28 fueling positions. Additionally, it comprises 3 x 40,000-gallon gasoline underground storage tanks (UST) and 1x 1,500-gallon additive UST.
Environmentalists note that this project is entirely incompatible with the Climate Emergency Crisis we are in. Furthermore they say that it is urgent time to end burning fossil fuels for transportation and all other energy consumption and switch to clean electric energy instead.
They are telling l Costco to become part of the Solution, not the Problem! and urge Marin residents to tell Novato City: "No Mega Gas Station. Don't add Fuel to the Fire."
