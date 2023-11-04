From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Other CInema Presents: Apocalyptic Christian Theology
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Location Details:
Artists' Television Access, 992 Valencia St.
Calling all atheists, agnostics, and skeptics! We got a laff riot in store for you this “holiday season”! Headlining is the West Coast premiere of thee outrageous hour-plus psychedelic portrait of Apostle Paul, by none other than the prolific comic provocateur outta Pratt, Jim Finn! His fracturedfairytale stars Linda Montano (!) as Christianity's first missionary, sojourning through 16mm religious films (from OC Archives!), cassette propaganda, board games, and animation, all to the tune of Roman Empire doom metal. Finn sends in his personal intro via video. AND: Our program's first half is as stuffed as a Xmas stocking with additional anomalies: Max Oginz is in-person with the debut of his Manifestation Document, Jodie Wille's teaser for her long-awaited Unarius ode, Eldridge Cleaver in Jeremiah Films' Cult Explosion, and a Mormon clip that finds Jesus atop the Mayan pyramids of Yucatan. Come early for eggnog and glimpses of Rochemont's Luther.
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index....
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 4, 2023 5:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network