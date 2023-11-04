Other CInema Presents: Apocalyptic Christian Theology

Saturday, December 09, 2023

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Screening

Craig Baldwin

Artists' Television Access, 992 Valencia St.

Calling all atheists, agnostics, and skeptics! We got a laff riot in store for you this “holiday season”! Headlining is the West Coast premiere of thee outrageous hour-plus psychedelic portrait of Apostle Paul, by none other than the prolific comic provocateur outta Pratt, Jim Finn! His fracturedfairytale stars Linda Montano (!) as Christianity's first missionary, sojourning through 16mm religious films (from OC Archives!), cassette propaganda, board games, and animation, all to the tune of Roman Empire doom metal. Finn sends in his personal intro via video. AND: Our program's first half is as stuffed as a Xmas stocking with additional anomalies: Max Oginz is in-person with the debut of his Manifestation Document, Jodie Wille's teaser for her long-awaited Unarius ode, Eldridge Cleaver in Jeremiah Films' Cult Explosion, and a Mormon clip that finds Jesus atop the Mayan pyramids of Yucatan. Come early for eggnog and glimpses of Rochemont's Luther.