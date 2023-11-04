Other Cinema Presents: An Evening of Ecosexy Shorts

Date:

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Craig Baldwin

Location Details:

Artists' Television Access, 992 Valencia St.

Ecosex is an expanded form of sexuality that imagines sex as an ecology that extends beyond the physical body. The Ecosex Art Movement is alive and well and making movies. Come enjoy the pleasures and sensuality of nature from various international perspectives and styles and get your ecosexual gaze on! It’s also a happening with surprises and free swag. Program includes Playing with Fire—An Ecosexual Hot Mess (a 15-min. sneak peek of Beth & Annie’s next feature film, which is about fire), Imagine the Earth Is Your Lover (one-minute films from around the world curated into a dazzling collection), Ecosexercises (Beth & Annie will demo!), Ecosex Wedding Project (documentation of weddings to nature entities), An Ecosex Walking Tour of Holly Park (documentation of a performance producedwith the SF Public Library), In the Gardenwith the Vaginas of Anarchy, (co-created with Katie Bush), and Farewell Carol Leigh, (an homage to Scarlot Harlot).