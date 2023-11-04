Fall Harvest Seed Swap & Tree Potting Event

Date:

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church

Email:

Phone:

510-846-1325

Location Details:

Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church

22577 Bayview Avenue

Hayward, CA 94541

Want to do something about the climate crisis? Help grow trees! Lots and lots of trees. Join "100K Trees for Humanity - Hayward" to pot up seeds and seedlings for a major spring tree planting! Bring acorns, buckeyes, chestnuts, Calif black walnuts, and holly leaf cherry seeds that you've collected and join us to pot them up! But come even if you haven't collected seeds because we'll provide seeds as well as pots and soil. There will be food, drink and fun for all! Seedlings welcome also.



Urban forests nourish all of us. There's money to plant trees. We just have to grow them first!



Cohosts: Starr King UU Church, Eden Garden Club, and the Kumu Hula Association of Northern California



Free!