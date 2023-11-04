top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Fall Harvest Seed Swap & Tree Potting Event

sm_2329_v0.jpg
original image (1920x1280)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
Email:
Phone:
510-846-1325
Location Details:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
22577 Bayview Avenue
Hayward, CA 94541
Want to do something about the climate crisis? Help grow trees! Lots and lots of trees. Join "100K Trees for Humanity - Hayward" to pot up seeds and seedlings for a major spring tree planting! Bring acorns, buckeyes, chestnuts, Calif black walnuts, and holly leaf cherry seeds that you've collected and join us to pot them up! But come even if you haven't collected seeds because we'll provide seeds as well as pots and soil. There will be food, drink and fun for all! Seedlings welcome also.

Urban forests nourish all of us. There's money to plant trees. We just have to grow them first!

Cohosts: Starr King UU Church, Eden Garden Club, and the Kumu Hula Association of Northern California

Free!
For more information: https://starrking.org/events/fall-harvest-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 4, 2023 5:44PM
