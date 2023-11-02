Fukushima nuclear waste release: Is it safe? Hear from scientists &. health

Date:

Monday, November 06, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission

Email:

Phone:

510-289-1285

Location Details:

Berkeley Senior Center

2939 Ellis Street

Berkeley, CA 94703

What: The Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission invites the public to an educational roundtable to address the question, "Fukushima nuclear waste release: Is it safe?" The public will hear from scientists, environmental experts, and health professionals as the world faces, for the first time ever, the planned release of 31,000 tons of contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean by March, 2025, and then more releases over the next 40 years. This is an in-person event. *



Selected Speakers include:

Dr. Tatsujiro Suzuki, former vice chairman of Japan's Atomic Energy Commission and now a member of the Advisory Board of Parliament's Special Committee on Nuclear Energy

Dr. Arjun Makhijani, President of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research and member of the Pacific Islands Forum Independent Expert Panel on TEPCO's Fukushima radioactive water dumping proposals

Dr. Katsumi Furitsu, a radiation specialist working with impacted people in Fukushima

Activist and environmentalist Jackie Cabasso, Executive Director of Western States Legal Foundation

Dr. Robert Gould, President of San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility

Daniel Hirsch, retired Director, Program on Environmental and Nuclear Policy, UC Santa Cruz; President, Committee to Bridge the Gap, a nuclear policy NGO



On July 11, 2023, the Berkeley City Council did not support a proposed "Resolution Opposing Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Government of Japan's Planned Discharge of Wastewater from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean". Since then, Japan has released radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant into the Pacific Ocean twice. The roundtable will extend the conversation from the City Council meeting by providing a panel of experts and a forum for representative community, faith, and political action groups to speak.

* Some presenters will appear by pre-recorded video from other parts of the world.



Free