Bay Area Protest for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Time:
6:15 PM - 6:15 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Rd
San Carlos, CA
San Carlos, CA
Join JVP Bay Area & the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network in front of the Friends of the IDF Gala Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6:15pm against right wing, fascist forces planning to fundraise for the violent Israeli Occupation Forces in the Bay Area. This occupation army is currently committing a genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, bombing hospitals and refugee camps, torturing and mass arresting Palestinians without charge, and arming and protecting settlers as they kill Palestinians and steal their land and demolish their homes.
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) 16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron, Starbucks, McDonalds, Disney
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CzHsAN-gRDe/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 1:01PM
