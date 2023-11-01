From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Second Saturday Documentary: Disturbing the Peace
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Second Saturday Documentary Series
Location Details:
Register for Zoom link at: https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom
Second Saturday Documentary Series presents
DISTURBING THE PEACE
A group of former soldiers, who fought for opposite sides in the Middle East—Israel and Palestine. This documentary follows former fighters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict as they use weapons of peace to create peace.
In a world torn by conflict—in a place where the idea of peace has been abandoned—an energy of determined optimism emerges. When someone is willing to disturb the status quo and stand for the dream of a free and secure world, who will stand with them?
Disturbing The Peace is a story of the human potential unleashed when we stop participating in a story that no longer serves us and, with the power of our convictions, take action to create new possibilities. Disturbing The Peace follows former enemy combatants—Israeli soldiers from elite units and Palestinian fighters, many of whom served years in prison —who have joined together to challenge the status quo and say “enough.”
The film reveals their transformational journeys from soldiers committed to armed battle to nonviolent peace activists, leading to the creation of Combatants for Peace. While based in the Middle East, Disturbing The Peace evokes universal themes relevant to us all and inspires us to become active participants in the creation of our world.
Join us on Zoom for a special screening of this documentary, followed by a discussion to be led by Dr. Sharat G. Lin, Saturday, November 11, at 1:30 p.m. You can register for this screening and others by visiting https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom.
Watch the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A95PDQWr4xs
How to register for the viewing and discussion, which will be held on November 11, at 1:30 p.m.
Step 1: If you registered for a past Zoom screenings of our documentaries, you're probably still registered. If you never have (or if you just want to make sure you are), click here
https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom
now and register for the Zoom screening and discussion of the movie. Once you have registered, you will receive an email confirming your registration and your unique link to join the meeting. Save that email.
Step 2: On Saturday, November 11, around 1:25, click the link in your email to join the screening and discussion.
Sponsored by Niles Discovery Church and the San José Peace & Justice Center
For more information: https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 11:00PM
