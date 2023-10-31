From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Fight Agains Police Brutality, Past and Present
Date:
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
also online
The Oscar Grant Committee against Police Brutality and State Repression was formed in 2010 after the one-day shutdown of the Port of Oakland demanding Justice for Oscar Grant. Since then, the committee has been involved in struggles for justice for families of victims of police violence, opposition to police attacks on rallies and demonstrations, and assisting the International Longshore and Warehouse Union #10 with May Day rallies.
The panelists will talk about the history of the committee, the increased militarization of the police, The fight against the fake science of “exicted delirium” to justify abuse by police, and the ongoing gross police violence in Vallejo and Antioch. Speakers include:
Melissa Nold – civil rights attorney in Vallejo, California
Richard Tan, attorney, speaking about Stop Cop Campus, San Pablo, California
Robert Collins – Angelo Quinto Foundation
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
