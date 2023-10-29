Direct action against financial district Walgreens claimed by Deglaziers, Boosters & Vandals Union Local 1312. Images show progress in moving out financial district Walgreens. Come join the fun we are hiring!

The Deglaziers, Boosters & Vandals Union Local 1312 stands in solidarity with the city wide campaign against Walgreens and takes claim to activating the potential energy stored in the glass at this Walgreens.

We are now hiring for all positions at all Walgreens across the city.