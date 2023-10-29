From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meta, Stop Censoring Palestine
Friday, November 03, 2023
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Meta HQ
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA
Israel is actively cutting off all communications from Gaza so the world doesn’t see their genocidal violence.
And media and tech companies are complicit in this violence by silencing and banning the people speaking out in support of Palestine!
We must fight against the media being used to portray the oppressed as villains. We must fight so that the truth can be told!
Friday, November 3rd at 5pm, come to Meta HQ in Menlo Park to speak out against injustice and show that the people are with Palestine
Get out, get organized, and FIGHT until Palestine is free!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy_fN-7pDhc/
