URGENT: We need all hands on deck now to act. Channel grief & fear into action to stop a genocide.If the Zoom room is full, join us here: https://www.youtube.com/@JewishVoiceforPeace/streams Invite your friends to this daily power-half hour to take action in political community.-Call on Congress to demand they stop fueling violence-Get messaging resources and pointers for having the hard conversations with people in your life-Intervene in the media narrative beating the drums of war against PalestiniansAll are welcome.================================================================CALL TO ACTIONContact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza3) End US taxpayer dollars to IsraelWhite House Comment LineOpen Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST(202) 456-1111Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza Senator Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553 DC officeIf voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego officeEmail Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Senator Laphonza Butler(202) 224-3841Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative The following are links to EMAIL Congress:================================================================US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hpHkM9KlH5Yn3xq7nk9xfPtIkWZDblWnCKD8xt5DBx0/edit ================================================================SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y ================================================================LEARN more about Palestine at:- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- GazaIsPalestine.com- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Rebuilding Alliance- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org==================================================================READ the following books:1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian==================================================================WATCH the following films:1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ 2) "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM 3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s