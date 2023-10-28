From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2024 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
California State Capitol Mall Green
Our 3rd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival is assured to bring International visitors and Statewide California residents to experience a celebration beyond compare.
October brings so many special opportunities together including California Food and Farmers Month.
The past, present and future of our "California Grown" Golden Harvest remains unsurpassed throughout the United States and the global standard.
In the full moon light of a very successful year, our California Black Agriculture Working Group is prepared to help lead the way.
Ready and Forward, remembering and honoring California U.S.C.T. during our journey towards freedom builds a solid foundation.
Freedom is never free...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 9:28PM
