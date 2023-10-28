2024 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival

Date:

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time:

10:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

2792079043

Location Details:

California State Capitol Mall Green

Our 3rd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival is assured to bring International visitors and Statewide California residents to experience a celebration beyond compare.



October brings so many special opportunities together including California Food and Farmers Month.



The past, present and future of our "California Grown" Golden Harvest remains unsurpassed throughout the United States and the global standard.



In the full moon light of a very successful year, our California Black Agriculture Working Group is prepared to help lead the way.



Ready and Forward, remembering and honoring California U.S.C.T. during our journey towards freedom builds a solid foundation.



Freedom is never free...