Paul Walker: Using International Law for the Abolition of Chemical Weapons

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Speaker

UCSC Right Livelihood

Join Right Livelihood Laureate Paul Walker and students from Politics 160B, International Law, for a presentation and dialogue on arms control, international law, and strategies and challenges emerging from the recent 5th Five-Year Review of the Chemical Weapons Convention.



Paul Walker is one of the most effective advocates for the abolition of chemical weapons. His leadership has helped to safely and verifiably eliminate more than 72,000 metric tons of chemical weapons, and, as of one month ago, 100 percent of the world’s declared stockpiles in eight countries. Walker has also been key to leveraging billions of US dollars for effective programs for arms control, disarmament, threat reduction, and non-proliferation.



This Right Livelihood Community Conversation is hosted by UCSC Right Livelihood, and instructor Shawn Nichols.