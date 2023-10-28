top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/14/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Paul Walker: Using International Law for the Abolition of Chemical Weapons

paul_walker.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UCSC Right Livelihood
Location Details:
Virtual Event: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvc-yppzkiHtW4Rbrh_c23atYvZf3at4fY
Join Right Livelihood Laureate Paul Walker and students from Politics 160B, International Law, for a presentation and dialogue on arms control, international law, and strategies and challenges emerging from the recent 5th Five-Year Review of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Paul Walker is one of the most effective advocates for the abolition of chemical weapons. His leadership has helped to safely and verifiably eliminate more than 72,000 metric tons of chemical weapons, and, as of one month ago, 100 percent of the world’s declared stockpiles in eight countries. Walker has also been key to leveraging billions of US dollars for effective programs for arms control, disarmament, threat reduction, and non-proliferation.

This Right Livelihood Community Conversation is hosted by UCSC Right Livelihood, and instructor Shawn Nichols.
For more information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/paul_walke...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 2:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code