Raising Zoey - Film Screening and Panel Discussion: United Against Hate Week

Date:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

United Against Hate Week

Location Details:

Cabrillo College Watsonville Center, 318 Union St, Watsonville



Raising Zoey is a documentary film about a transgender Latina teen who works with her mom and the ACLU to secure her right to use her chosen name and gender identity at school.



Sponsored by Pajaro Valley Pride, TransFamilies, Watsonville Film Festival, Raíces y Cariño Family Center, Rainbow Defense Coalition, SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz Public Libraries, and Santa Cruz County United for Safe and Inclusive Communities (SCCUSIC)



United Against Hate was created by civic leaders in direct response to the sharp rise in expressions of hate in our communities. Our organization, Santa Cruz County for Safe and Inclusive Communities (SCCUSIC) wants to empower local residents to take action in our communities and alter the course of this growing intolerance. When we come together to work against hate, we can restore respect and civil discourse, embrace the strength of diversity and build inclusive and equitable communities for all.



United Against Hate Week (Nov. 12-20, 2023) is a call for a week of local civic action by people in every community to stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods and community. We have extended the week to incorporate additional opportunities to connect and learn.