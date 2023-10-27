From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Transforming Communities - documentary film: HEALING US
Date:
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Michael S. Dao, Ph.D.
Location Details:
Washington Square Hall, Room 109 on San Jose State University campus
SJSU's College of Health and Human Sciences and Human Rights Institute 2023 Transforming Communities program (https://www.sjsu.edu/transforming-communities/index.php).
is partnering with the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition to screen the documentary film Healing US, a compelling new movie on the human, moral and material cases for a single payer healthcare system for all Americans.
(view trailer here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PI92D82b1w)
The movie will be followed by a discussion with important community members involved in single payer research, advocacy and policy including:
* Kenny Ballentine - Director of "Healing US"
* Professor Alissa Shaw - SJSU Faculty, Department of Public Health
* Representative Ash Kalra - California State Assembly Member
* Dr. Yusra Hussain, MD - Physicians for a National Health Program
* Ryan Skolnick - Community Organizer, California Nurses Association
This program will take place on Wednesday, November 8, from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Washington Square Hall, Room 109 on the campus of San Jose State University. Doors open at 4:30.
Please RSVP using the QR code in this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qTYROIIfdua1n9aUK3_c4YjQz6utl9Ub/view?usp=sharing
I look forward to seeing you at the movie!
For more information: https://www.healingusnetwork.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 8:22AM
