SJSU's College of Health and Human Sciences and Human Rights Institute 2023 Transforming Communities program ( https://www.sjsu.edu/transforming-communities/index.php ).is partnering with the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition to screen the documentary film Healing US, a compelling new movie on the human, moral and material cases for a single payer healthcare system for all Americans.(view trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PI92D82b1w The movie will be followed by a discussion with important community members involved in single payer research, advocacy and policy including:* Kenny Ballentine - Director of "Healing US"* Professor Alissa Shaw - SJSU Faculty, Department of Public Health* Representative Ash Kalra - California State Assembly Member* Dr. Yusra Hussain, MD - Physicians for a National Health Program* Ryan Skolnick - Community Organizer, California Nurses AssociationThis program will take place on Wednesday, November 8, from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Washington Square Hall, Room 109 on the campus of San Jose State University. Doors open at 4:30.Please RSVP using the QR code in this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qTYROIIfdua1n9aUK3_c4YjQz6utl9Ub/view?usp=sharing I look forward to seeing you at the movie!