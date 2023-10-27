From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose Protest for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRSO San Jose
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
San Jose: Stand up for Palestine!
This Sunday, October 29th, at 1pm, meet us at San Jose City Hall to demand an end to the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy4EBeKyE5_/?i...
