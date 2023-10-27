top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

San Jose Protest for Palestine

Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRSO San Jose
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
San Jose: Stand up for Palestine!

This Sunday, October 29th, at 1pm, meet us at San Jose City Hall to demand an end to the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy4EBeKyE5_/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 6:39AM
§End the Israeli Genocide of Gaza
by JVP South Bay, SVP, PSL, Hero Tent, more
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 8:27AM
Plaza of San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA 95113

Bay Area Protest: End the Israeli Genocide of Gaza!

When: Sunday, October 29 @ 1 PM - 3 PM

Where: Plaza of San Jose City Hall

This is a peaceful protest against genocide in Gaza.

Silicon Valley for Palestine
Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay
Hero Tent
PSL
FRSO
SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine
https://sanjosepeace.org/
