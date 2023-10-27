top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/11/2023
East Bay Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

BASTARD Conference 2023

sm_the_hydra.jpeg
original image (6588x10204)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Anarchist Study Group
Email:
Location Details:
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
The Berkeley Anarchist Study Group will present the 2023 BASTARD Conference on Saturday, November 11th from 12-9pm at the Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave in Oakland). BASTARD is an annual gathering of presentations and conversations about anarchy. It functions as a setting for participants in the study group along with friends and accomplices to share their reflections on the beautiful idea. It also serves as a place for anarchists to encounter each other amidst the ruins, with a view towards new friendships and endeavors.

Our 2023 theme is “The Hydra”. Two heads for every one severed, the golden sword of wisdom, poisonous atrabile, apparent defeat… What do this myth and its resonances have to say for anarchists? Come find out!

Free to all, though donations to benefit the Omni and the Study Group are appreciated. Presentations starting every hour, so drop by any time during the day. Food too! See you there!
For more information: https://bastard.noblogs.org/bastard-confer...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 2:04AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code