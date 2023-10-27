BASTARD Conference 2023

Date:

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley Anarchist Study Group

Email:

Location Details:

Omni Commons

4799 Shattuck Ave

Oakland, CA 94609

The Berkeley Anarchist Study Group will present the 2023 BASTARD Conference on Saturday, November 11th from 12-9pm at the Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave in Oakland). BASTARD is an annual gathering of presentations and conversations about anarchy. It functions as a setting for participants in the study group along with friends and accomplices to share their reflections on the beautiful idea. It also serves as a place for anarchists to encounter each other amidst the ruins, with a view towards new friendships and endeavors.



Our 2023 theme is “The Hydra”. Two heads for every one severed, the golden sword of wisdom, poisonous atrabile, apparent defeat… What do this myth and its resonances have to say for anarchists? Come find out!



Free to all, though donations to benefit the Omni and the Study Group are appreciated. Presentations starting every hour, so drop by any time during the day. Food too! See you there!