BASTARD Conference 2023
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Anarchist Study Group
Email:
Location Details:
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
The Berkeley Anarchist Study Group will present the 2023 BASTARD Conference on Saturday, November 11th from 12-9pm at the Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave in Oakland). BASTARD is an annual gathering of presentations and conversations about anarchy. It functions as a setting for participants in the study group along with friends and accomplices to share their reflections on the beautiful idea. It also serves as a place for anarchists to encounter each other amidst the ruins, with a view towards new friendships and endeavors.
Our 2023 theme is “The Hydra”. Two heads for every one severed, the golden sword of wisdom, poisonous atrabile, apparent defeat… What do this myth and its resonances have to say for anarchists? Come find out!
Free to all, though donations to benefit the Omni and the Study Group are appreciated. Presentations starting every hour, so drop by any time during the day. Food too! See you there!
For more information: https://bastard.noblogs.org/bastard-confer...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 2:04AM
