Break the Mold: Solutions to Food and Housing Crises

Date:

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Location Details:

Technology Center, T-415 (4th Floor)

San José City College

2100 Moorpark Avenue (at Bascom Avenue)

San José, CA 95128

6th Annual Break the Mold Conference



Solutions to our food and housing crises





Break the Mold promotes structural alternatives with respect to food and housing issues.



Café and pan dulce



Keynote speaker: Assemblyman Alex Lee



Food Panel:

Moderator: Carolina Silva

Peter Ruddock, Resilient Foodsheds

Javier Zamora, JSM Organics

Mireya Gomez-Contreras, Nine Organic Farms/Esperanza Farms

John Tillman, Jaguar Market & SJCC Student



Lunch



Housing Panel:

Moderator: Valeria & Kiana

Oscar Quiroz Medrano, SOMOS Mayfair

David Lo, Destination Home

Sandy Perry, Affordable Housing Network

Vitumbiko Kambilonje, SJCC Student



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible

Free parking in nearby campus parking lot and street



Sponsored by SJCC MEChA, ALMASS, Ethnic Studies Department, Chicana and Chicano Studies, Associated Student Government (ASG), Resilient Foodsheds, Human Agenda, Destination Home, Raising the Roof, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Amigos de Guadalupe, SJSU Human Rights Institute, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley, Sacred Heart, San José Peace & Justice Center, Asian Law Alliance, and more