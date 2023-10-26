From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Break the Mold: Solutions to Food and Housing Crises
Saturday, November 04, 2023
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Human Agenda
Technology Center, T-415 (4th Floor)
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue (at Bascom Avenue)
San José, CA 95128
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue (at Bascom Avenue)
San José, CA 95128
6th Annual Break the Mold Conference
Solutions to our food and housing crises
Break the Mold promotes structural alternatives with respect to food and housing issues.
Café and pan dulce
Keynote speaker: Assemblyman Alex Lee
Food Panel:
Moderator: Carolina Silva
Peter Ruddock, Resilient Foodsheds
Javier Zamora, JSM Organics
Mireya Gomez-Contreras, Nine Organic Farms/Esperanza Farms
John Tillman, Jaguar Market & SJCC Student
Lunch
Housing Panel:
Moderator: Valeria & Kiana
Oscar Quiroz Medrano, SOMOS Mayfair
David Lo, Destination Home
Sandy Perry, Affordable Housing Network
Vitumbiko Kambilonje, SJCC Student
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking in nearby campus parking lot and street
Sponsored by SJCC MEChA, ALMASS, Ethnic Studies Department, Chicana and Chicano Studies, Associated Student Government (ASG), Resilient Foodsheds, Human Agenda, Destination Home, Raising the Roof, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Amigos de Guadalupe, SJSU Human Rights Institute, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley, Sacred Heart, San José Peace & Justice Center, Asian Law Alliance, and more
For more information: https://resilientfoodsheds.org/7-2/events/...
