View events for the week of 11/4/2023
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Break the Mold: Solutions to Food and Housing Crises

sm_flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_sjcc-ha_-_20231104_s.jpg
original image (937x1212)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Location Details:
Technology Center, T-415 (4th Floor)
San José City College
2100 Moorpark Avenue (at Bascom Avenue)
San José, CA 95128
6th Annual Break the Mold Conference

Solutions to our food and housing crises


Break the Mold promotes structural alternatives with respect to food and housing issues.

Café and pan dulce

Keynote speaker: Assemblyman Alex Lee

Food Panel:
Moderator: Carolina Silva
Peter Ruddock, Resilient Foodsheds
Javier Zamora, JSM Organics
Mireya Gomez-Contreras, Nine Organic Farms/Esperanza Farms
John Tillman, Jaguar Market & SJCC Student

Lunch

Housing Panel:
Moderator: Valeria & Kiana
Oscar Quiroz Medrano, SOMOS Mayfair
David Lo, Destination Home
Sandy Perry, Affordable Housing Network
Vitumbiko Kambilonje, SJCC Student

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking in nearby campus parking lot and street

Sponsored by SJCC MEChA, ALMASS, Ethnic Studies Department, Chicana and Chicano Studies, Associated Student Government (ASG), Resilient Foodsheds, Human Agenda, Destination Home, Raising the Roof, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Amigos de Guadalupe, SJSU Human Rights Institute, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley, Sacred Heart, San José Peace & Justice Center, Asian Law Alliance, and more
For more information: https://resilientfoodsheds.org/7-2/events/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 11:44PM
§Break the Mold: Solutions to Food and Housing Crises
by Human Agenda
Thu, Oct 26, 2023 11:44PM
flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_sjcc-ha_-_20231104.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (715.0KB)
Download a printable flyer here.
https://resilientfoodsheds.org/7-2/events/...
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

