Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Fasting for a Ceasefire, For the Love of the Children of Gaza

sm_add_a_heading__11_.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 27, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s S.F. home, 2640 Broadway (near Divisadero)
Daily fasting, bannering, and leafletting at Pelosi’s home, starting Friday, October 27, 3pm, to conclude with an evening communal sunset meal to break the fast, followed by a candlelight vigil calling for IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE & PEACE in GAZA. Bring music, song and food to share! This will be a collective action meditation and prayer for peace for the people of Palestine and Israel. Join us for as much time as you can, even for an hour or two. The fast will continue indefinitely, or until there is a ceasefire. People can join us in San Francisco, or fast from their homes. We urge everyone to contact their Congressmembers and Senators @(202) 224-3121 and the White House @(202) 456-1111 DAILY. Please urge them to demand a CEASEFIRE in GAZA. Ask Representatives to sign onto House Resolution 786 calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sf1027?recruiter_...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 7:34PM
§Ceasefire for the Love of the Children of Gaza
by Cynthia Papermaster
Thu, Oct 26, 2023 7:34PM
thumbnail.jpg
https://www.codepink.org/sf1027?recruiter_...
