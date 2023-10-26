From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Providing the Palestinian Perspective on the Current Events in Gaza (Week 3)

Date:

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

This is a Hybrid Event, meaning you can attend virtually via Zoom or, in-person at the Palestine Museum US, 1764 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA.





3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at Palestine Museum US will be hosting an open house event to shed light on the current events in Gaza. In light of the Western media's biased coverage and one-sided narrative that often favors Israel, it is crucial to provide an alternative perspective that delves into the historical context and Israel's actions over the past 75 years that have contributed to the current situation. Our aim is to present a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics at play and offer an opportunity for visitors to uncover the true facts. By joining us at the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the rich historical background of Palestine and gain valuable insights that are often omitted from mainstream narratives. We invite all interested individuals to come and engage in meaningful conversations that have the potential to broaden horizons and foster a more comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.===========================================================CALL TO ACTIONContact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza3) End US taxpayer dollars to IsraelWhite House Comment LineOpen Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST(202) 456-1111Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza Senator Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553 DC officeIf voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego officeEmail Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Senator Laphonza Butler(202) 224-3841Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative The following are links to EMAIL Congress:==================================================================US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hpHkM9KlH5Yn3xq7nk9xfPtIkWZDblWnCKD8xt5DBx0/edit ================================================================LEARN more about Palestine at:- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Rebuilding Alliance- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org==================================================================READ the following books:1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian==================================================================WATCH the following films:1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ 2) "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM 3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s