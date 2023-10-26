Stop The Genocide Of Palestine! End The Occupation!

Date:

Friday, October 27, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers Front

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery St.

San Francisco, CA



Revolutionary Friday: Stop The Genocide Of Palestine! End The Occupation!



Friday, October 27, 2023

1:00pm - 2:00pm



Israeli Consulate (outside)

456 Montgomery St.

San Francisco, CA



Public Transportation: Nr. Montgomery St. BART

MUNI: # 1 California & any MUNI on Market St.



All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, in front of the Israeli Consulate to demand and end to the continued genocide, illegal and violent occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government



As of Wednesday, October 25th, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry the Palestinian death toll from Israel’s ongoing air strikes on the Gaza Strip has passed 6,546 including 2,704 children.



Despite massive global protest calling for a ‘Cease Fire’, Israel continues daily / nightly bombings of Gaza and the West Bank. The death toll increases daily.

Now they are also bombing Syria and the border of Lebanon.



Some U.S. college students have protested with their billionaire donors threatening to withhold donations.

Some European countries have banned demonstrations in support of Palestine.



Our RESISTANCE to the U.S. policy makers is important to support the people of Palestine



You are welcomed to bring your own homemade messages. We have banners, chalk for your sidewalk messaging.



Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!



WE CALL FOR:

• AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL

• AN END TO THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE

• A CEASEFIRE on the Palestinian People by the Zionist government.

• END THE APARTHEID / COLONIALIZATION OF PALESTINE









