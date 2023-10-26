top
Central Valley Education & Student Activism

2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival - "Greener Tomorrow for our Youth"

Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
California State Capitol Mall
Sacramento, California
Our 2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival Committee is thrilled to extend this invitation for your organization to join our much-anticipated 2nd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival event, which will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Capitol Mall from 10:00AM-5:30PM.

This year’s theme is Greener Tomorrow for Youth, as California leads the nation to build a greener and better community and planet for our future generations.

Starting at Capitol Mall, the all-day event will officially kick-off with a 90-minute parade which begins at 11:00AM. From there, parade watchers will make their way to the festival where booths are lined up between 5th and 8th Streets to delight generations of all ages – from ethnic dishes that will whet your appetite while enjoying colorful traditional ethnic cultural attire.

Stage performances, Climate Change, Agriculture and other information booths,; with a Youth Artwork Contest are also parts of our festival with our California State Capitol as the backdrop.

Our yearling effort builds to showcase cultural diversity in a friendly, peaceful, and harmonious way presenting our Sacramento Region as one.

With a growing number of sponsors, elected leaders, community organizations involved and an army of volunteers, we invite you to join the parade and festival as a sponsor, parade participant, program participant, or vendor.

As a treasured sponsor, your generous financial donations will help our planning committee provide this event without cost to thousands of attendees while allowing them to learn more about your organization.

As a parade participant, program participant, or vendor, you will get a unique first-hand experience being part of a unique event that unites our communities.
For more information: http://www.goldenharvestparade.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 10:16AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
