2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival - "Greener Tomorrow for our Youth"
Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
California State Capitol Mall
Sacramento, California
Sacramento, California
Our 2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival Committee is thrilled to extend this invitation for your organization to join our much-anticipated 2nd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival event, which will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Capitol Mall from 10:00AM-5:30PM.
This year’s theme is Greener Tomorrow for Youth, as California leads the nation to build a greener and better community and planet for our future generations.
Starting at Capitol Mall, the all-day event will officially kick-off with a 90-minute parade which begins at 11:00AM. From there, parade watchers will make their way to the festival where booths are lined up between 5th and 8th Streets to delight generations of all ages – from ethnic dishes that will whet your appetite while enjoying colorful traditional ethnic cultural attire.
Stage performances, Climate Change, Agriculture and other information booths,; with a Youth Artwork Contest are also parts of our festival with our California State Capitol as the backdrop.
Our yearling effort builds to showcase cultural diversity in a friendly, peaceful, and harmonious way presenting our Sacramento Region as one.
With a growing number of sponsors, elected leaders, community organizations involved and an army of volunteers, we invite you to join the parade and festival as a sponsor, parade participant, program participant, or vendor.
As a treasured sponsor, your generous financial donations will help our planning committee provide this event without cost to thousands of attendees while allowing them to learn more about your organization.
As a parade participant, program participant, or vendor, you will get a unique first-hand experience being part of a unique event that unites our communities.
For more information: http://www.goldenharvestparade.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 10:16AM
