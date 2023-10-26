2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival - "Greener Tomorrow for our Youth"

Date:

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

2792079043

Location Details:

California State Capitol Mall

Sacramento, California

Our 2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival Committee is thrilled to extend this invitation for your organization to join our much-anticipated 2nd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival event, which will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Capitol Mall from 10:00AM-5:30PM.



This year’s theme is Greener Tomorrow for Youth, as California leads the nation to build a greener and better community and planet for our future generations.



Starting at Capitol Mall, the all-day event will officially kick-off with a 90-minute parade which begins at 11:00AM. From there, parade watchers will make their way to the festival where booths are lined up between 5th and 8th Streets to delight generations of all ages – from ethnic dishes that will whet your appetite while enjoying colorful traditional ethnic cultural attire.



Stage performances, Climate Change, Agriculture and other information booths,; with a Youth Artwork Contest are also parts of our festival with our California State Capitol as the backdrop.



Our yearling effort builds to showcase cultural diversity in a friendly, peaceful, and harmonious way presenting our Sacramento Region as one.



With a growing number of sponsors, elected leaders, community organizations involved and an army of volunteers, we invite you to join the parade and festival as a sponsor, parade participant, program participant, or vendor.



As a treasured sponsor, your generous financial donations will help our planning committee provide this event without cost to thousands of attendees while allowing them to learn more about your organization.



As a parade participant, program participant, or vendor, you will get a unique first-hand experience being part of a unique event that unites our communities.