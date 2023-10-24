From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Peoples Assembly for Truth: Food / Discussion on Palestine
Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Companeros Del Barrio invites you to:
The Peoples Assembly for Truth
Food / Discussion on the war in Palestine
Saturday, October 28, 2023
3:30pm – 5:30pm
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St. (outside)
San Francisco
In the spirit of unity and sharing, we encourage every attendee to bring two or three of your favorite Tamales for our communal lunch.
OPEN DISCUSSION: We believe that open, honest conversations are the first step towards change. During the event, we will have an open discussion about what’s really happening with the genocide and occupation of a nation. We want to hear your thoughts, experiences, and insights. Your perspective is invaluable, and we’re here to listen. This event is an opportunity to stand in unity and solidarity with those affected by the war on Palestine.
Your presence and participation will contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate world
Free for Everyone.
Public Transportation:
-16th Street BART
- MUNI: # 22, # 49, #14
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 9:57PM
