The Peoples Assembly for Truth: Food / Discussion on Palestine

Saturday, October 28, 2023

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Revolutionary Workers Front

Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

Companeros Del Barrio invites you to:



The Peoples Assembly for Truth

Food / Discussion on the war in Palestine



3:30pm – 5:30pm



Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St. (outside)

San Francisco



In the spirit of unity and sharing, we encourage every attendee to bring two or three of your favorite Tamales for our communal lunch.



OPEN DISCUSSION: We believe that open, honest conversations are the first step towards change. During the event, we will have an open discussion about what’s really happening with the genocide and occupation of a nation. We want to hear your thoughts, experiences, and insights. Your perspective is invaluable, and we’re here to listen. This event is an opportunity to stand in unity and solidarity with those affected by the war on Palestine.



Your presence and participation will contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate world

Free for Everyone.



-16th Street BART

- MUNI: # 22, # 49, #14

