Nevada City Palestinian Solidarity Demonstration
Date:
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Nevada County For Human Rights in Palestine
Location Details:
Broad Street Bridge in Nevada City at 4pm on Thursday, October 26th.
At 4pm on Thursday October 26th a solidarity demonstration will be held at the Broad Street Bridge in Nevada City, California. The demonstration is being organized by Nevada County Sunrise Movement, Nevada County Peace and Justice Center, and Nevada County For Human Rights in Palestine. Signs will be provided, but its encouraged to bring your own. The plan will be to take the street and commence a march through the town, and be advised that Nevada City is hilly. Although no resistance is expected there will be a dedicated security team, and the organizers will discuss safety before beginning the march.
