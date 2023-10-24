From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Farm Tour, Potluck & Concert
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Saturday, December 2, 2023, 4 - 7:30 PM
Farm Tour, Potluck & Samba Cruz Concert
at Whiskey Hill Farms
Suggested Donation $20.
4:00 PM: Tour of Tropical Forest Organic Farm
4:30 PM: Potluck (Please bring healthy food & drinks to share.)
5:30 PM: Samba Cruz Concert
MUSICIANS: Pablo Riviere, guitar & vocals; Vivian Simon, flutes;
Patrice Wallace, upright bass; Joe Mailloux, drums.
*Limited overnight accommodations are available.
For more info. contact Dave Blume.
Call: (831) 722-1012
Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
http://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/december-events
http://www.sambacruz.com
For more information: http://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/december-e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 4:51PM
► ▼ IMC Network