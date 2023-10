Action Alert! Support RichmondÔÇÖs solidarity with Gaza ­čÜĘThe City Council of Richmond, CA will be voting on a resolution in support of the people of Gaza tomorrow night, Tues 10/24. The Jewish Community Relations Council is mobilizing their supporters to email and call in against the resolution.We need to counter this mobilization with a mass mobilization of our own! You do not need to live in Richmond or be Jewish to take action. This is an opportunity to show the Richmond City Council our proudly alternative Jewish Voice in solidarity with the people of Gaza.*ACTION #1: use this link https://actionnetwork.org/letters/i-stand-with-palestine-richmond-should-too-vote-yes-on-item-r-1 to send a short email supporting the resolution.*ACTION #2: Comment at the city council meeting on Tues. 10/24. In person at 5pm at 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804. Or on the zoom link here: