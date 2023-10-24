From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action Alert! Support Richmond's Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
JVP - Bay Area
Location Details:
440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804 or virtual
Action Alert! Support Richmond’s solidarity with Gaza 🚨
The City Council of Richmond, CA will be voting on a resolution in support of the people of Gaza tomorrow night, Tues 10/24. The Jewish Community Relations Council is mobilizing their supporters to email and call in against the resolution.
We need to counter this mobilization with a mass mobilization of our own! You do not need to live in Richmond or be Jewish to take action. This is an opportunity to show the Richmond City Council our proudly alternative Jewish Voice in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
*ACTION #1: use this link https://actionnetwork.org/letters/i-stand-with-palestine-richmond-should-too-vote-yes-on-item-r-1 to send a short email supporting the resolution.
*ACTION #2: Comment at the city council meeting on Tues. 10/24. In person at 5pm at 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804. Or on the zoom link here:
https://zoom.us/j/99312205643?pwd=MDdqNnRmS2k4ZkRTOWhlUldQOUF1Zz09
The City Council of Richmond, CA will be voting on a resolution in support of the people of Gaza tomorrow night, Tues 10/24. The Jewish Community Relations Council is mobilizing their supporters to email and call in against the resolution.
We need to counter this mobilization with a mass mobilization of our own! You do not need to live in Richmond or be Jewish to take action. This is an opportunity to show the Richmond City Council our proudly alternative Jewish Voice in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
*ACTION #1: use this link https://actionnetwork.org/letters/i-stand-with-palestine-richmond-should-too-vote-yes-on-item-r-1 to send a short email supporting the resolution.
*ACTION #2: Comment at the city council meeting on Tues. 10/24. In person at 5pm at 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, CA 94804. Or on the zoom link here:
https://zoom.us/j/99312205643?pwd=MDdqNnRmS2k4ZkRTOWhlUldQOUF1Zz09
For more information: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AYa0sA...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 12:30AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network