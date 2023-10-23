From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas Stands Up For Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Corner of Boronda and North Main Street (In front of Wells Fargo), Salinas
End the Occupation
Stop the Genocide
*Bring a mask
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 9:32PM
