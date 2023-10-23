From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Watsonville: Solidarity Rally for Palestine
Date:
Friday, October 27, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 350 Main Street, Watsonville
We are calling for the END OF OCCUPATION and siege on Gaza.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 9:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network