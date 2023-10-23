From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Solidarity Rally for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean and Water Street, Santa Cruz
We are calling for the END OF OCCUPATION and siege on Gaza.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 9:25PM
