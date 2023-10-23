From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End the Siege on Gaza! Walk-out for Palestine!
Date:
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC
Location Details:
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
END THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!
JOIN UCSC SJP IN A NATIONAL WALK-OUT FOR PALESTINE! @nationalsjp
Wednesday, 10/25
11:30AM Meet at Quarry, Rest of Program TBD and will be posted on IG!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
