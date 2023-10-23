From the Open-Publishing Newswire

End the Siege on Gaza! Walk-out for Palestine!

Date:

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time:

11:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC

Location Details:

Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz

END THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!



JOIN UCSC SJP IN A NATIONAL WALK-OUT FOR PALESTINE! @nationalsjp



Wednesday, 10/25



11:30AM Meet at Quarry, Rest of Program TBD and will be posted on IG!

