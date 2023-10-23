From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oppose Israel’s War on Palestinians!
Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
2727 California St. Berkeley, CA, 94703
Oppose Israel’s War on Palestinians!
Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza is taking place with the complete support of the United States government. We cannot remain silent while this horrific assault is being carried out in our name. We must do everything we can to demonstrate our opposition to it.
Come discuss Israel’s war on the Palestinians, the role of U.S. imperialism in the region, and the need to organize our forces to oppose this.
We will have an in-person meeting for this event in Berkeley at:
Sunday, October 29 at 5pm at “2727 Event Space”
2727 California St. Berkeley, CA, 94703
Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza is taking place with the complete support of the United States government. We cannot remain silent while this horrific assault is being carried out in our name. We must do everything we can to demonstrate our opposition to it.
Come discuss Israel’s war on the Palestinians, the role of U.S. imperialism in the region, and the need to organize our forces to oppose this.
We will have an in-person meeting for this event in Berkeley at:
Sunday, October 29 at 5pm at “2727 Event Space”
2727 California St. Berkeley, CA, 94703
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/in-person-d...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 8:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network