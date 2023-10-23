Oppose Israel’s War on Palestinians!

Date:

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

2727 California St. Berkeley, CA, 94703

Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza is taking place with the complete support of the United States government. We cannot remain silent while this horrific assault is being carried out in our name. We must do everything we can to demonstrate our opposition to it.



Come discuss Israel’s war on the Palestinians, the role of U.S. imperialism in the region, and the need to organize our forces to oppose this.



We will have an in-person meeting for this event in Berkeley at:



Sunday, October 29 at 5pm at “2727 Event Space”

2727 California St. Berkeley, CA, 94703