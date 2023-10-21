From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
Date:
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St.,
SF, CA. 94103
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) – the world’s first and longest-running transgender film festival – presents the 26th annual edition dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and visual storytelling that decries transphobic representation in cinema.
Spanning 12 days from November 8-19 and comprising five short film programs showcasing 33 films, SFTFF 2023 will be presented in person at the Roxie Theater (3117 16th St., SF) Nov. 8-10 and stream on-demand beginning Nov. 11. Curated by Shawna Virago, the festival’s longtime artistic director, SFTFF features a range of film genres – from animation, comedy, dance, music, documentary, erotica, and fantasy – to topical themes surrounding drag; dating, sex and romance; Covid lockdown; immigration, and more.
For more information: https://sftff.org/
