San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Other

San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Roxie Theater

3117 16th St.,

SF, CA. 94103

The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) – the world’s first and longest-running transgender film festival – presents the 26th annual edition dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and visual storytelling that decries transphobic representation in cinema.



Spanning 12 days from November 8-19 and comprising five short film programs showcasing 33 films, SFTFF 2023 will be presented in person at the Roxie Theater (3117 16th St., SF) Nov. 8-10 and stream on-demand beginning Nov. 11. Curated by Shawna Virago, the festival’s longtime artistic director, SFTFF features a range of film genres – from animation, comedy, dance, music, documentary, erotica, and fantasy – to topical themes surrounding drag; dating, sex and romance; Covid lockdown; immigration, and more.