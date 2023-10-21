top
California Central Valley Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Rally and March for the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality at Southside Park

sm_o22__1080____1350_px___2_.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Marissa Barrera
Location Details:
Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento
For Immediate Release October 20, 2023

For More Information Contact: Marissa Barrera (530) 309-6149 marissa [at] voicesofstrength.info

FAMILIES IMPACTED BY POLICE BRUTALITY TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, RALLY, AND MARCH AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY ON SUNDAY

Speakers will urge the government to take action and support police accountability

Sacramento, CA—Local impacted families and groups will hold a press conference, rally, and march against police brutality on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12 pm at Southside Park. The event will feature speakers from VOS and various families who will share their perspectives and demand urgent action from the government. The speakers will also highlight the ongoing abuse and trauma happening to our families even after the deaths of our loved ones.

The press conference and rally are part of a national movement to raise awareness and mobilize people to fight for equality. The event is in conjunction with the October 22 National Coalition, marking the 28th national day of protest. The event is open to the public, and media are invited to attend and cover the story.



What: Press conference, Rally, and March Against Police Brutality

Who: Speakers From Impacted Families

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm.

Where: Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento, California

Why: To urge the government to take action and support police accountability initiatives

Please visit our website or follow us on Instagram for more information.

http://www.voicesofstrength.info IG: @voicesofstrength

Established in 2020, Voices of Strength (VOS) is a non-profit that supports and uplifts the voices of those impacted by police killings. Founded by Marissa Barrera, sister of Michael Barrera, it was created as a resource for families who are often isolated after losing their loved ones, with little to no support. VOS works with families nationally and hosts a series highlighting victims with their families, sharing their truths and experiences. (http://www.VoicesofStrength.info)



Police homicide victims whose families are attending:

Michael Barrera

Jaime Naranjo

Shayne Sutherland


Trevor Seever

Darrell Richards

Augustine Morales

Darrell Richards

Marshall Miles

Stingley Sherrano

Paul Chavez

Charlie Salinas

Antonio Guzman Lopez

Jennifer Vazquez

Anthony Nunez

Rudy Cardenas

Philip Watkins

Jason Alderman

Jesus Geney Montes

Jacob Dominguez

Richard "Harpo" Jacquez

and more


Marissa Barrera
Founder/Executive Director
Voices of Strength
Phone: 530-309-6140
Website: http://www.VoicesofStrength.info
Email: Marissa [at] VoicesofStrength.info
For more information: http://www.voicesofstrength.info
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 10:01AM
§O22 Sacramento Flyer
by Marissa Barrera
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 10:01AM
sm_high_resolution-01.jpg
original image (4676x3146)
VOS Logo
http://www.voicesofstrength.info
