From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally and March for the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality at Southside Park
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Marissa Barrera
Location Details:
Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento
For Immediate Release October 20, 2023
For More Information Contact: Marissa Barrera (530) 309-6149 marissa [at] voicesofstrength.info
FAMILIES IMPACTED BY POLICE BRUTALITY TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, RALLY, AND MARCH AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY ON SUNDAY
Speakers will urge the government to take action and support police accountability
Sacramento, CA—Local impacted families and groups will hold a press conference, rally, and march against police brutality on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12 pm at Southside Park. The event will feature speakers from VOS and various families who will share their perspectives and demand urgent action from the government. The speakers will also highlight the ongoing abuse and trauma happening to our families even after the deaths of our loved ones.
The press conference and rally are part of a national movement to raise awareness and mobilize people to fight for equality. The event is in conjunction with the October 22 National Coalition, marking the 28th national day of protest. The event is open to the public, and media are invited to attend and cover the story.
What: Press conference, Rally, and March Against Police Brutality
Who: Speakers From Impacted Families
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm.
Where: Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento, California
Why: To urge the government to take action and support police accountability initiatives
Please visit our website or follow us on Instagram for more information.
http://www.voicesofstrength.info IG: @voicesofstrength
###################
Established in 2020, Voices of Strength (VOS) is a non-profit that supports and uplifts the voices of those impacted by police killings. Founded by Marissa Barrera, sister of Michael Barrera, it was created as a resource for families who are often isolated after losing their loved ones, with little to no support. VOS works with families nationally and hosts a series highlighting victims with their families, sharing their truths and experiences. (http://www.VoicesofStrength.info)
Police homicide victims whose families are attending:
Michael Barrera
Jaime Naranjo
Shayne Sutherland
Trevor Seever
Darrell Richards
Augustine Morales
Darrell Richards
Marshall Miles
Stingley Sherrano
Paul Chavez
Charlie Salinas
Antonio Guzman Lopez
Jennifer Vazquez
Anthony Nunez
Rudy Cardenas
Philip Watkins
Jason Alderman
Jesus Geney Montes
Jacob Dominguez
Richard "Harpo" Jacquez
and more
--
Marissa Barrera
Founder/Executive Director
Voices of Strength
Phone: 530-309-6140
Website: http://www.VoicesofStrength.info
Email: Marissa [at] VoicesofStrength.info
For More Information Contact: Marissa Barrera (530) 309-6149 marissa [at] voicesofstrength.info
FAMILIES IMPACTED BY POLICE BRUTALITY TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, RALLY, AND MARCH AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY ON SUNDAY
Speakers will urge the government to take action and support police accountability
Sacramento, CA—Local impacted families and groups will hold a press conference, rally, and march against police brutality on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12 pm at Southside Park. The event will feature speakers from VOS and various families who will share their perspectives and demand urgent action from the government. The speakers will also highlight the ongoing abuse and trauma happening to our families even after the deaths of our loved ones.
The press conference and rally are part of a national movement to raise awareness and mobilize people to fight for equality. The event is in conjunction with the October 22 National Coalition, marking the 28th national day of protest. The event is open to the public, and media are invited to attend and cover the story.
What: Press conference, Rally, and March Against Police Brutality
Who: Speakers From Impacted Families
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm.
Where: Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento, California
Why: To urge the government to take action and support police accountability initiatives
Please visit our website or follow us on Instagram for more information.
http://www.voicesofstrength.info IG: @voicesofstrength
###################
Established in 2020, Voices of Strength (VOS) is a non-profit that supports and uplifts the voices of those impacted by police killings. Founded by Marissa Barrera, sister of Michael Barrera, it was created as a resource for families who are often isolated after losing their loved ones, with little to no support. VOS works with families nationally and hosts a series highlighting victims with their families, sharing their truths and experiences. (http://www.VoicesofStrength.info)
Police homicide victims whose families are attending:
Michael Barrera
Jaime Naranjo
Shayne Sutherland
Trevor Seever
Darrell Richards
Augustine Morales
Darrell Richards
Marshall Miles
Stingley Sherrano
Paul Chavez
Charlie Salinas
Antonio Guzman Lopez
Jennifer Vazquez
Anthony Nunez
Rudy Cardenas
Philip Watkins
Jason Alderman
Jesus Geney Montes
Jacob Dominguez
Richard "Harpo" Jacquez
and more
--
Marissa Barrera
Founder/Executive Director
Voices of Strength
Phone: 530-309-6140
Website: http://www.VoicesofStrength.info
Email: Marissa [at] VoicesofStrength.info
For more information: http://www.voicesofstrength.info
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 10:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network