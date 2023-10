For Immediate Release October 20, 2023For More Information Contact: Marissa Barrera (530) 309-6149 marissa [at] voicesofstrength.info FAMILIES IMPACTED BY POLICE BRUTALITY TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, RALLY, AND MARCH AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY ON SUNDAYSpeakers will urge the government to take action and support police accountabilitySacramento, CA—Local impacted families and groups will hold a press conference, rally, and march against police brutality on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12 pm at Southside Park. The event will feature speakers from VOS and various families who will share their perspectives and demand urgent action from the government. The speakers will also highlight the ongoing abuse and trauma happening to our families even after the deaths of our loved ones.The press conference and rally are part of a national movement to raise awareness and mobilize people to fight for equality. The event is in conjunction with the October 22 National Coalition, marking the 28th national day of protest. The event is open to the public, and media are invited to attend and cover the story.What: Press conference, Rally, and March Against Police BrutalityWho: Speakers From Impacted FamiliesWhen: Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm.Where: Southside Park 2115 6th St, Sacramento, CaliforniaWhy: To urge the government to take action and support police accountability initiativesPlease visit our website or follow us on Instagram for more information. http://www.voicesofstrength.info IG: @voicesofstrength###################Established in 2020, Voices of Strength (VOS) is a non-profit that supports and uplifts the voices of those impacted by police killings. Founded by Marissa Barrera, sister of Michael Barrera, it was created as a resource for families who are often isolated after losing their loved ones, with little to no support. VOS works with families nationally and hosts a series highlighting victims with their families, sharing their truths and experiences. ( http://www.VoicesofStrength.info Police homicide victims whose families are attending:Michael BarreraJaime NaranjoShayne SutherlandTrevor SeeverDarrell RichardsAugustine MoralesDarrell RichardsMarshall MilesStingley SherranoPaul ChavezCharlie SalinasAntonio Guzman LopezJennifer VazquezAnthony NunezRudy CardenasPhilip WatkinsJason AldermanJesus Geney MontesJacob DominguezRichard "Harpo" Jacquezand more--Marissa BarreraFounder/Executive DirectorVoices of StrengthPhone: 530-309-6140Website: http://www.VoicesofStrength.info Email: Marissa [at] VoicesofStrength.info