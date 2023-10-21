Modesto: Palestine Solidarity Vigil

Date:

Friday, October 27, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Valley Visions Collective

Location Details:

10th Street Plaza, Modesto

Thank y'all for coming to our action last Sunday! Thanks to community input, we will be holding a vigil next Friday. We continue to support Palestinian liberation and will hold space for collective grieving. Feel free to bring your own candles, photos, and Palestine flags.