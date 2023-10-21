From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Modesto: Palestine Solidarity Vigil
Date:
Friday, October 27, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Valley Visions Collective
Location Details:
10th Street Plaza, Modesto
Thank y'all for coming to our action last Sunday! Thanks to community input, we will be holding a vigil next Friday. We continue to support Palestinian liberation and will hold space for collective grieving. Feel free to bring your own candles, photos, and Palestine flags.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6942565526...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 8:20AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network