Stop the Genocide: Peaceful Solidarity Protest in Monterey County

Date:

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey, CA

Gather as a community to:



(1) Stand with families who grieve and fear for their loved ones

(2) Mourn all victims of the horrific violence over the past two weeks

(3) Call for a ceasefire in Gaza

(4) Stop the flow of U.S. financial aid and weapons to Israel

(5) Call for a lasting and just peace that can only come from an end to Israel’s occupation and apartheid policies that have deprived and dehumanized Palestinians for generations.