Stop the Genocide: Peaceful Solidarity Protest in Monterey County
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey, CA
Gather as a community to:
(1) Stand with families who grieve and fear for their loved ones
(2) Mourn all victims of the horrific violence over the past two weeks
(3) Call for a ceasefire in Gaza
(4) Stop the flow of U.S. financial aid and weapons to Israel
(5) Call for a lasting and just peace that can only come from an end to Israel’s occupation and apartheid policies that have deprived and dehumanized Palestinians for generations.
