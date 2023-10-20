From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Families Stand Up For Kids in Gaza!
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Splash Pad Park
Oakland, CA
One million children in Gaza are being bombed and cut off from food and clean water. Over a thousand have already been killed. Bay Area kids, families, and friends say: NO MORE. We call for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Gazan kids.
Join us for a family-friendly action with street mural painting, drumming, interactive activities, and more. All are welcome!
Can you volunteer at the action or help hold banners on nearby freeway overpasses? Sign up here! https://forms.gle/43Wzq5MUSdta3kXD9
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment
3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
The following are links to EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
==================================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hpHkM9KlH5Yn3xq7nk9xfPtIkWZDblWnCKD8xt5DBx0/edit
================================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
==================================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
==================================================================
WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1361910684...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 8:09PM
