San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Shut Down APEC! Shut Down the CEO Summit!

sm_party_graphic_1.jpg
original image (1080x1920)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Shut Down the APEC CEO SUMMIT
Location Details:
Powell Street BART Plaza. Powell and Market in San Francisco
From Nov. 12th to Nov. 17th in San Francisco, CA, 21 heads of state, over 1200 CEOs of global corporations, and thousands of corporate lobbyists, government officials and “free trade” delegates will come to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation’s Summit to further their drive for profits, and their control over our political, economic, and cultural life, as well as the rapidly deteriorating climate. Their long-time strategy to concentrate power and wealth, funds police states around the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, locks in an unsustainable fossil fuel economy and silences our voices of resistance.

Thousands will descend on the San Francisco Bay Area in a mass of community, creativity, and resistance to demonstrate what’s possible in the face of poverty, human rights abuses and the climate crisis. There will be a week of action beginning with the Peoples’ Counter Summit on Nov. 11th, then the November 12th Mass Mobilization, a variety of autonomous actions around the Bay Area and a mass direct action at APEC’s CEO summit on Nov. 15th.

On Wednesday, November 15th, we’re planning a large scale, well organized, high visibility action to SHUT DOWN the APEC Summit.

Hundreds of people will put their bodies on the line, reflecting the diversity of groups and communities impacted by APEC’s militarism, neo-liberalism and climate destruction. We envision colorful and festive actions that will creatively block CEOs and dictators from meeting. We will make space and encourage mutual respect for a variety of action styles reflecting our different groups and communities.

We will gather at Powell Street BART Plaza, where Powell St meets Market Street, in San Francisco at 7am on Wednesday, November 15th.

Another world is possible, and our movements of resistance are rising up to make it happen.

Join us. Come to San Francisco.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/pledge-to-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 9:54PM
